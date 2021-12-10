Holly and Phil, co-hosts of This Morning, have announced their departure from the show.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield of This Morning have announced that Friday’s episode will be their final appearance on the iconic sofa for a while.

On Fridays, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary generally host the morning program, however Holly and Phil hosted a very festive episode in which their departure was revealed.

Alison and Dermot are set to return for the next program on Friday (December 17).

“Apart from our special Christmas Day broadcast, this is our final show of 2021, and what a year it’s been,” Phillip informed viewers.

This Morning will continue to air on weekdays, although it is unclear who will host the final episodes of the year.

Fans have spoken out about the hosting changes.

Kim Cooms wrote on Twitter, “What a treat to see Holly and Phil on a Friday!”

Steve27274957 expressed his thoughts as follows: “How do I apply for this position? I’d love a job with this much vacation time, especially one that ends two weeks before Christmas. Happy Holidays to you both!” SamiM28558344 commented: “You two, as well as the TM crew, have a very Merry Christmas. Have a wonderful vacation.”