Hollington Drive: How many episodes are there, what is the premise, and is the ITV thriller based on a true story?

ITV’s new thriller series Hollington Drive premieres tonight.

On a summer evening in the seemingly lovely neighbourhood of Hollington Drive, the first episode of the show begins.

Alex Boyd, a 10-year-old boy, is soon reported missing.

Theresa and Helen, sisters and social pillars in the neighborhood, are struggling to keep their lives and their families together in the aftermath of this catastrophe.

As grief sweeps through Hollington Drive, secrets and falsehoods begin to surface, and long-held facades begin to crumble.

Theresa (Anna Maxwell Martin) is concerned about her own son Ben’s increasingly strange behavior and gloomy mood, and believes that a horrific event from their history is finally coming up with them.

Fraser (Rhashan Stone), her partner, tries to alleviate her fears, but with each new detail revealed in the police investigation, Theresa withdraws even more, scared that Ben has done something terrible.

Next door, school headmistress Helen (Rachael Stirling) is forced to confront the growing flaws in her own family: a listless, disengaged husband (Peter McDonald); a young daughter recovering from shock; and a school full of pupils and staff, all traumatized by Alex’s suspicious disappearance.

The residents of Hollington Drive are obligated to help in the hunt for the missing youngster, but Theresa is concerned about the outcome.

What is the total number of episodes of Hollington Drive?

Hollington Drive is divided into four episodes.

The first episode will run on ITV on September 29 at 9 p.m.

Following that, episodes will air every Wednesday.

Is Hollington Drive based on a factual story or a novel?

Hollington Drive was written by Sophie Petzal, a screenwriter.

“I had just finished two series of Blood and was unsure what to write next,” she explained. I wanted to develop a program that was similar to Blood in tone but felt grander and more ambitious.

“Also, I’d always wanted to write about sisters since I have one and it’s one of the most significant relationships in my life.

“So I began to imagine a secret hidden between sisters who live close to each other, and eventually they suspect their children of being guilty for the death of another child.

