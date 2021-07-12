Holidaymakers were outraged when the Premier Inn’s sea views were obscured by white sheeting.

When a couple’s “sea view” room at the Premier Inn turned out to be encased in white plastic sheeting, they were enraged.

Roger Luke and his partner Irene Blower checked into the Swansea Waterfront Premier Inn for a post-lockdown excursion, expecting spectacular sights.

The hotel’s website touted that visitors would have a “sailor’s life” because it is “smack bang on the marina with views of the sea and surrounding hills,” and that they would “enjoy the wonderful scenery.”

The pair, however, were taken aback when they arrived at the budget store on June 13 to discover the entire structure covered in white safety sheets.

Roger explained that they initially mistook their location for a construction site and called the hotel to find out where they should proceed.

Despite the seaside hotel being encased in scaffolding and a safety drape, the receptionist informed Roger, 69, and Irene, 62, that they were open for business.

The acclaimed views of the sea and hills were destroyed by poles and opaque netting when the retired electronic engineer checked into the £35 room, leaving the room “extremely dark.”

Outraged Although a disclaimer on the website acknowledged that there are “limited views,” Roger says it is misleading because there is “no view whatsoever.”

Premier Inn said that their website had been amended to make it “more clearer” that there were no views, noting that rooms will have “obscured views from the windows due to scaffolding to the exterior of the building.”

Roger stated, ” “We’ve stayed at this hotel before, and when we arrived, I told my partner, “We’re in the wrong spot; this looks like a building site.”

“We called [Premier Inn] from the parking lot to ask whether they’d bought another hotel or if this one was closed, but they stated they were only around the corner.

“Of course, we could see that the safety curtain had completely engulfed the entire structure.

"When we realized what had happened.