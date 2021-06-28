Holidaymakers have reason to be optimistic as the government prepares to revise the country’s overseas travel restrictions.

When the government examines its foreign travel list on Thursday, holidaymakers may be given more options for quarantine-free travel.

According to sources, Malta and the Balearic Islands could be added to the green list, which determines the quarantine and testing procedures for travellers arriving in the UK.

It comes after the vaccinations minister announced that nearly half of all adults in England aged 25 to 29 and a third of those aged 18 to 24 had got their first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Green list visitors are not required to self-isolate when landing in the UK, but there are currently no feasible major tourist attractions in that tier.

According to the Times, Malta and the Balearic Islands, which include the popular tourist attractions of Mallorca and Ibiza, are among a “handful” of countries being examined for inclusion on the green list.

Malta and Spain are currently on the Government’s amber list, along with other popular summer destinations such as Portugal, Italy, and Greece, and anybody returning from those destinations must undergo a 10-day quarantine period at home.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock stated earlier this week that the government is “working on” proposals to allow fully vaccinated Britons returning from amber regions to travel without quarantine.

“Of course I very much hope the world could open up,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the PA news agency when asked about the possibility of limits being relaxed in the review.

“We must follow the data, and that is exactly what we will do at the meetings over the next several days.”

His remarks came as the travel industry staged a day of action on Wednesday to put pressure on the government to revive the sector and offer businesses with customized financial assistance.

On Wednesday, Nadhim Zahawi announced that the immunization program had saved more than 14,000 lives and prevented 44,500 hospital admissions in England, including 2,500 in the last two weeks.

