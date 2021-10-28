Holiday shoppers will not be deterred by supply issues or rising prices, according to a trade group.

Despite the possibility that snares in the global supply chain may hike costs for many items on the market, the nation’s leading retail trade association believes that holiday sales will exceed the record-breaking amounts set in 2020, according to the Associated Press.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) forecasted that sales will increase by 8.5 percent to 10.5 percent in November and December, amounting to $843.4 billion and $859 billion, respectively.

Holiday sales in 2020 jumped 8.2 percent over the previous year, spurred primarily by online buyers trapped at home due to the pandemic. According to the NRF, the gains in 2020 and predicted gains this year represent a significant improvement over the average increase of 4.4 percent over the previous five years.

According to the Associated Press, the group anticipates significant growth in online shopping and other non-store sales, with gains ranging from 11% to 15% for a total of $218.3 billion to $226.2 billion.

“There is a lot of momentum coming into the holiday shopping season,” said Matthew Shay, President and CEO of the National Retail Federation. “Consumers are in a very good position heading into the last few months of the year, as income is rising and household balance sheets have never been healthier,” says the report. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Employment, wages, consumer confidence, disposable income, consumer credit, prior retail sales, and weather are all factors in the prediction.

During a media call on Wednesday, Shay also mentioned that the easing of US restrictions on overseas travelers from more than 30 countries early next month should offer retailers a boost this holiday season.

According to Deloitte, MastercardSpending Pulse, and KPMG, Christmas sales will climb by at least 7%, which is similar to the NRF’s optimistic expectation.

Despite this, NRF executives admitted on the call that consumers are encountering a number of challenges as a result of a clogged supply chain, which has resulted in increased prices, fewer generous discounts, and product shortages.

According to the Adobe Digital Economy Index, which tracks more, internet costs are up 3% heading into the holidays, when that number has been down 5% on average in previous years. This is a condensed version of the information.