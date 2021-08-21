Holdout Texas Democrats are furious after three of their colleagues were elected to the House of Representatives, allowing the GOP bill to move forward.

Democrats who fled Texas in July to oppose a Republican-backed election bill are criticizing their colleagues who returned to the Texas House this week, allowing the chamber to resume work.

With the return of three Texas House Democrats—Garnet Coleman, Armando Walle, and Ana Hernandez—there were enough legislators in the statehouse to reach a quorum on Thursday, according to the Texas Tribune.

More than 30 Texas Democrats who have yet to return to the statehouse issued a statement on Friday, saying they were “disappointed that a few Democrats elected to return to the floor.”

The statement read, “We feel deceived and heartbroken, but our commitment is strong, and this fight is not done.”

Republicans are now “completely enabled and empowered to accomplish practically everything” of Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s directives, according to Democrats, including “several harmful pieces of legislation that would profoundly harm the lives of Texans.”

Democrats are concerned that the election measure pushed by the Republicans may restrict voting rights. According to the Tribune, the bill, which is on the agenda of Abbott’s summoned legislative session this summer, would limit local voting alternatives and vote-by-mail laws while giving partisan poll watchers more flexibility.

Coleman, Walle, and Hernandez said they were “proud of the extraordinary labor and devotion we and our fellow Democratic caucus members have shown in breaking quorum in May and again during this summer” when they announced their return to the Texas House this week.

“We carried the struggle for voting rights to Washington, D.C., and brought national attention to our state’s partisan effort to restrict access to the ballot box. Our efforts were successful, and they were the driving force behind Congress passing federal voter protection laws. “Right now, we’re fighting on the House Floor,” they said.

The legislators said it was time to “move past these political legislative calls, and to work together to help our state alleviate the effects of the present COVID-19 surge,” as COVID-19 cases grew throughout the state.

Walle, Hernandez, and Coleman weren’t the first Democrats to return to the statehouse; the Tribune noted that numerous others had done so earlier this month.

