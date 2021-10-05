Holding in a sneeze, according to doctors, can be quite harmful.

Holding in a sneeze, according to doctors, might create severe complications or serious harm.

According to the Mirror, with the cold season in full swing, physicians have given a sharp warning to anyone who has been infected with a bug to make sure they are letting their sneezes happen naturally.

Holding in sneezes has little side effects, but they can cause catastrophic injury when the sneeze tries to leave your nose at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

“Blocking the nostrils and mouth to stop sneezing is a risky maneuver that should be avoided,” ear, nose, and throat doctors at the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust said.

“It can cause a variety of problems, including getting air stuck between your lungs, perforating your eardrum, and even rupturing a cerebral aneurysm, which is a ballooning blood artery in the brain.”

The majority of the frequent negative effects of holding in a sneeze are unpleasant but not fatal.

If you obstruct your nose while sneezing, the air that is trying to escape through your nose will be diverted into the tube connecting your ear and eardrum, which could result in a ruptured eardrum, according to doctors.

While a ruptured eardrum might result in hearing loss, it can also lead to an ear infection.

Sneezing pulls anything in your nose that shouldn’t be there out, so if you sneeze while plugging your nose, those germs could end up in your ears, creating an infection.

But if that wasn’t enough to make you confidently sneeze, there are even more dangers in holding back that might put your life in jeopardy.

Doctors have recorded cases of pressurized air becoming trapped in the diaphragm, causing lungs to collapse, requiring hospitalization and possibly death.

There’s also a chance that you’ll develop a brain aneurysm as a result of the pressure in your skull building up.

So, if you're sick this winter and can't get out of bed, listen to your body and let your sneezes go.