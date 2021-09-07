‘Hold Your Heads High,’ a top US military officer tells troops about the heroic exit from Afghanistan.

According to the Associated Press, the top US military general is telling troops who took part in the evacuation from Afghanistan that their acts were brave, encouraging them to “keep your heads high” in a message of appreciation that also served as a pep talk.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General Mark Milley, talked to military aircrews at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey on Tuesday. He stated that the conflict did not conclude as many had hoped.

Milley addressed troops who helped jet evacuees out of Afghanistan, “This is not the end any of us wanted, but it is the outcome we got.” “And know that what you did here in the end, both individually and collectively, was enormously heroic, honorable, and noble.”

Milley spent much of the weekend in Europe, interviewing with American service members who took part in the evacuation. In the aftermath of the government’s collapse during a violent and quick Taliban takeover, the campaign moved more than 124,000 Americans, Afghans, and others out of the country. The Biden administration has been chastised for the chaotic evacuation, which left many at-risk Afghans behind and murdered 13 US troops in a suicide bombing at a Kabul airport gate as they screened Afghans anxious to flee.

The crews of the C-17 that took off from Kabul with 823 people on board were among Milley’s audience. Afghans hurriedly hopped aboard the plane in the early days of the evacuation. Rather of forcing some to disembark, the crew decided to take off with three times the typical number of passengers, according to Milley. On social media, photos of the stranded plane went viral.

Turkey is collaborating with the United States and Qatar to repair Kabul Airport, according to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called for an inclusive government in Afghanistan, including women, on Tuesday, suggesting to the Taliban that this would be a condition for any international legitimacy.

Cavusoglu did not explicitly respond to a question about whether Turkey would recognize a Taliban authority in an interview with NTV. “If the country is to be united, a government that includes everyone must be formed,” he stated.

