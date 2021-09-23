Hobby Lobby has purchased a 3,500-year-old clay tablet that will be returned to Iraq after 30 years.

According to the Associated Press, a 3,500-year-old clay tablet that was plundered from an Iraqi museum and then purchased by Hobby Lobby around 18 years ago is finally being returned to Iraq. The Gilgamesh Dream tablet, a cuneiform clay tablet worth $1.7 million, was discovered in 1853 among the ruins of the Assyrian King Assur Banipal’s library, which dates back to ancient Mesopotamia.

The tablet was stolen from an Iraqi museum 30 years ago, and officials suspect it was illegally moved to the United States in 2003 and sold to Hobby Lobby, according to the Associated Press. The tablet was eventually shown in the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., until it was taken in September 2019 by Homeland Security Investigations agents.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, started a civil forfeiture court process months after the tablet was confiscated, resulting in its pending return to Iraq. The tablet will be presented to Iraqi officials at a ceremony at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian on Thursday afternoon, according to the Associated Press.

The recovery of the tablet is part of a growing effort by authorities in the United States and around the world to recover antiquities stolen from their homelands. Such products would have most likely never made it back in the past. The illicit market for these artifacts is burgeoning, as are criminal networks and smugglers dealing in stolen goods and fabricating ownership information.

“By returning these illegally obtained artefacts, the authorities in the United States and Iraq are allowing the Iraqi people to reconnect with a page in their history,” Audrey Azoulay, director-general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, stated. “This extraordinary compensation is a big win over those who desecrate history and then sell it to fund bloodshed and terrorism.”

The return is personal for the acting head of Homeland Security Investigations, who discovered and probed the tablet’s origins. Steve Francis was assigned to a US Customs unit that was sent to Iraq in 2003 to help protect plundered antiques, and his parents were born in Iraq, as part of a small Christian group known as Chaldean Iraqis.

