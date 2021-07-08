HMV has announced the launch of a large new store in Liverpool’s city centre.

HMV, the iconic retailer, has announced the opening of a new store in Liverpool’s city centre.

The popular retailer abruptly closed its Liverpool ONE store earlier this month, leaving customers wondering when they will be able to get their next HMV fix.

Later this month, the company will open a new location in Williamson Square, joining more than 100 other businesses in St Johns Shopping Centre, including local retailers and major brands like JD Sports and Matalan.

The new HMV store will be located next to Matalan and a short distance from the Liverpool FC store.

Following the arrival of Boom Battle Bar, American Candy Empire, and VR Liverpool in April 2021, the retailer is the latest of numerous new stores to enter St Johns Shopping Centre.

HMV’s managing director, Phil Halliday, said: “This July, we are excited to open a new store in St Johns. For decades, there has been an HMV in Liverpool, and we’ve always enjoyed sharing our passion for music, movies, and popular culture with the city’s residents.

“We are excited to be building an even bigger and better store as we celebrate our 100th anniversary this year, and our staff is looking forward to opening our doors and welcome St Johns’ customers very soon.”

St Johns Liverpool’s centre manager, Neil Ashcroft, said: “HMV is a timeless and iconic brand, and we’re thrilled to have them join us at St Johns this July.

“St Johns has been a vital part of the community for nearly 50 years, and the presence of HMV in the heart of the city is a reason for joy. We’re overjoyed to have our customers return, and even more so to be giving them new, exciting stores in 2021.”

On Tuesday, July 20, HMV will open its doors in Williamson Square.