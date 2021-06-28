HMRC will not pursue failing businesses for Covid debts aggressively, according to the minister.

The government has stated that HM Revenue and Customs will take a “careful approach” to collecting debts from firms who are struggling financially as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a letter to the Institute of Directors and insolvency specialists R3, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng stated that the taxman’s enforcement will be focused on whether a company has been engaged with HMRC rather than its incapacity to pay.

“HMRC will adopt a cautious approach to enforcing debts owing to the government that will have accrued throughout this period,” he wrote.

Companies that engage with HMRC will be treated with flexibility in order to bring their debt into a managed arrangement.

“However, at this important moment, HMRC enforcement will be predominantly driven by a lack of engagement by companies with it, rather than their incapacity to pay, and the use of insolvency to coerce payment will remain a last resort,” the minister continued.

Business organizations had been afraid that a wave of insolvencies could occur later this year as debt payment holidays and government assistance expire.

They have cautioned that HMRC’s aggressive approach to tax collection could exacerbate the problem.

Retailers and the leisure industry have been particularly concerned, particularly as limitations and client numbers remain restricted.

The government has declared that a moratorium on commercial evictions for enterprises that are unable to pay their rent obligations will be extended.

Mr Kwarteng, however, stated that the assistance would not last indefinitely, adding, “The necessary restrictions, coupled with a cross-Government approach to its sustained backing and enforcement, will be critical to a return to a healthy and functional economy.”