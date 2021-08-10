HMRC sends out an update to everyone who has applied for an SEISS award.

The government has paid out £25.2 billion in Self Employment Income Support Scheme grants to around 2.9 million self-employed people.

According to HMRC’s latest numbers, self-employed people in the UK have received a total of 9.1 million grants since the initiative began in May last year.

According to the Daily Record, HMRC has identified 3.4 million self-employed individuals as possibly eligible for the fourth SEISS grant, but only 2 million have filed a claim.

The average value per claim for the fourth SEISS grant was £2,800.

HMRC has contacted eligible self-employed workers to lodge their claim for the fifth and final SEISS grant, which is now open for applications.

They have, however, released fresh guidance on whether or not self-employed employees must report a Covid-19 grant or assistance payment on their tax return.

“Grants and payments from schemes to support enterprises and self-employed persons during the coronavirus epidemic are taxable,” HMRC informed customers. Here’s a breakdown of what you should include in your tax return.

If you got a payment to support you during Covid-19, you may be required to record it on your tax return if you are: Self-employed In a partnership A firm You must report grants and payments from Covid-19 support schemes on your tax return.

The SEISS grant Self-isolation payments The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (furlough) Eat Out to Help Out Coronavirus Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Coronavirus Business Support Grants Coronavirus Business Support Grants Coronavirus Business Support Grants These are grants or payments made by one of the following: Local authorities Devolved administrations

SEISS contributions should be deposited in the SEISS grant box on your Self Assessment form. Small Business Grant Fund Retail, Hospitality, and Leisure Grant Fund Local Authority Discretionary Grant Fund Fisheries Response Fund

All other taxable Covid-19 payments should be entered in the ‘any other business income’ box.

If a Covid-19 support payment is issued by a municipality to an individual, you do not need to report it on your Self Assessment tax form.

Covid-19 support payments are not available to help with: Council Tax payments Housing Benefit Loans, such as Bounce Back Loans or those from the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme.