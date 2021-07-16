HMRC has issued new restrictions for self-employed people seeking the SEISS award for the sixth time.

Throughout the pandemic, the government has established a number of subsidies and initiatives to assist those who have been affected by the virus.

The Self-Employment Income Support Scheme was launched by the government for persons who are self-employed or part of a partnership who have been affected by Covid-19 (SEISS).

Over £25 billion has been paid out to over three million people since the scheme began.

The fourth round of grant applications closed at the beginning of last month, but the fifth round is currently open.

According to the Daily Record, HMRC has modified its eligibility instructions to boost the chances of an SEISS claim.

If you believe your business earnings will be impacted by coronavirus between May 1, 2021, and September 30, 2021, you should apply for the fifth grant, according to HMRC.

If you’re qualified for the grant, HMRC will contact you in mid-July depending on your tax returns. You must meet all of the criteria specified in stages 1, 2, and 3 below to be eligible for the final grant.

You must be a sole proprietor or a partner in a partnership. In addition, you must have traded in both tax years:

From 2019 through 2020, From 2020 to 2021,

If you trade through a limited business or a trust, you are not eligible for the grant.

You must have the following:

On or before March 2, 2021, you must have filed your tax return for the years 2019 to 2020. Have no more than £50,000 in trading gains Ensure that your trading profits are at least equal to your non-trading earnings.

“Non-trading income” is defined as any money earned outside of your business, according to HMRC guidance on GOV.UK. If you have a part-time work or a pension, for example.”

“If your trading gains in your 2019 to 2020 return do not qualify you, we will go back at past years,” it says.

More information on how HMRC calculates trade earnings and non-trading income can be found here.

When submitting your claim to HMRC, you must state that you:

When submitting your claim to HMRC, you must state that you:

Intend to continue trading in 2021-2022. Between May 1, 2021, and September 30, you reasonably think your trading earnings will be significantly reduced due to the impact of Covid-19.