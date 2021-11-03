HMRC has issued a warning to self-employed employees who have applied for the SEISS grant.

Workers who received a grant via the Self-Employed Income Support Scheme (SEISS) last year should be aware of an updated warning from HMRC.

SEISS was created to help self-employed people whose businesses were impacted by the pandemic.

According to The Daily Record, the UK government has paid out more than 25.2 billion to 2.9 million workers since the scheme began in May of last year.

The application deadline for the final round of awards expired on September 30, with estimates estimating that 9.1 million grants were claimed by self-employed people.

However, HMRC has recently issued fresh guidelines warning that you may be required to repay some or all of the SEISS award, or face a penalty.

“If you’ve received a letter from HMRC, you may need to pay back some or all of the grant,” says the GOV.UK update.

Repayments to SEISS

According to the advise, you must inform HMRC if you were not qualified for the grant at the time you submitted your claim.

Your firm was not harmed as a result of the first or second grant.

Your firm had not been impacted by diminished activity, capacity, demand, or inability to trade in the relevant periods for the third, fourth, or fifth grant.

You didn’t mean to keep trading.

you incorporated your firm, received more than HMRC stated you were entitled to, or modified any of your tax returns on or after March 3, 2021 in a way that means you’re no longer eligible or are entitled to a lesser fourth or fifth grant than you previously received

Because you reported your turnover incorrectly in your claim for the fifth grant, you are entitled to a smaller grant than you received.

Have you received a letter from HMRC stating that you must repay part or all of a grant?

When do you have to tell HMRC if you’re not qualified and have to repay the grant? In most situations, you have to tell HMRC within 90 days of getting the payment if you’re not eligible.

If changing your return impacts your eligibility or grant amount, the criteria for when to notify HMRC are different for the fourth and fifth grants.

Reduces the amount of the fourth or fifth grant for which you were qualified. “The summary has come to an end.”