HMRC could owe millions of couples up to £1,220 in tax refunds.

HMRC may be able to refund up to £1,220 in tax to nearly 2.4 million couples in the UK.

According to The Mirror, anyone who is married or in a civil partnership and does not receive the marital tax allowance may be eligible for the tax return.

The marital tax allowance allows eligible individuals to transfer £1,260 of their personal allowance to their spouse or civil partner in order to reduce their annual tax payment. Claims can be backdated up to four years.

Each tax year, your personal allowance is the amount you can earn tax-free.

The tax break you can get for the current 2021/22 tax year is worth £252, and if you get it backdated, you might gain £1,220.

Who qualifies for the marriage tax credit?

To be eligible for the marriage tax benefit, you must meet certain requirements.

You must be married or in a civil partnership, as the term implies.

One of you must also be a non-taxpayer, while the other must be paying the standard 20 percent tax rate.

This typically indicates that one of you pays no tax or earns less than £12,570, while the other earns between £12,571 and £50,270.

Other requirements include both of you being born on or after April 6, 1935.

How do I apply for the marriage tax credit?

The current 2021/22 tax year’s marriage tax allowance is valued up to £252.

You can, however, claim back for the prior four years as well, as long as you meet the aforementioned criteria in those years as well.

The highest amount you can claim is £1,220 in total.

Once you’ve submitted your claim, it will be valid for all future tax years.

The total amount for each year is:2021/22 – £252

£250 in 2020/21

£250 in 2019/20

£238 in 2018/19

£230 in 2017/18

If you want to apply for the 2017/18 tax year, you must do so by April 5, 2022, since the new tax year begins on that date.

Those who do not pay taxes must apply for the marriage tax allowance.

