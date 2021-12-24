History, Quotes, and the Best Shortbread Cookie Recipe for Christmas Eve 2021.

Christmas isn’t just one day; it’s an entire season of gluttony, joy, and revelry that culminates on December 24, which is officially known as Christmas Eve.

The evening, however, is so much more special than the entire month because it provides us with plenty of excitement and anticipation as we embark on the creative endeavor of decorating the Christmas tree with pretty ornaments, stringing lights up our lawns, and all the merriment that we look forward to all year.

Christmas preparations are already underway, and Santa is on his way to putting presents under the tree. This necessitates a look back in time to the origins of the holiday, which is centered on the birth of Jesus. Despite the lack of unambiguous biblical answers, early Christian and pagan cultures believed Jesus Christ was born the night before Christmas Day and celebrated it accordingly.

Before you get into the Christmas spirit, here are some quotes to get you in the mood.

Wisesayings.com (Courtesy of Wisesayings.com)

“Christmas is a state of mind, not a season or a period. The true spirit of Christmas is to foster peace and kindness, to be abundant in mercy.” – Calvin Coolidge, President of the United States “Blessed is the season, which draws the entire globe into a love conspiracy.” – Wright, Hamilton Mabi “May you have the joy of Christmas in the form of hope, the spirit of Christmas in the form of peace, and the heart of Christmas in the form of love.” Hendricks, Ada V. “Remember, you won’t find Christmas under a tree if it isn’t discovered in your heart.” – Carpenter, Charlotte “Christmas is the day that connects all of time.” – Smith, Alexander Baking is the genuine meaning of Christmas for most people. Cookies, particularly shortbread cookies, are without a doubt the best made items around Christmas, and here is one such recipe that is unlike any other. Nadia’s Healthy Kitchen (Courtesy of Nadia’s Healthy Kitchen) Shortbread recipe for gluten-free vegan gingerbread millionaires: Ingredients: To make the shortbread crust 120g gluten-free plain white flour 70g dairy-free butter 1 tbsp maple syrup a pinch of sea salt For the caramelized gingerbread center 130g smooth almond butter 2 tbsp maple syrup 2 tbsp molasses or date syrup 1 tbsp coconut oil 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon 12 tsp ginger 1/4 teaspoon allspice a grain of salt To make the topping 150g dark chocolate 1/2 tbsp coconut oil For decorating, gingerbread men Method: