History, Meaning, And Quotes To Honor Black Americans On Buffalo Soldiers Day

Every year on July 28, Buffalo Soldiers Day is observed in the United States to commemorate the formation of the first all-Black army unit to maintain order in the Wild West following the Civil War.

The soldiers were once part of the US Army’s 9th and 10th Cavalry Regiments. Native American Indians dubbed them buffalo soldiers for unexplained reasons, and the phrase became synonymous with all Black regiments founded in 1866.

Congress passed legislation on July 28, 1866, allowing African-American men to serve in the United States Army during times of peace. The buffalo troops were reassigned to different units after racial segregation in the military was abolished in 1940. The Buffalo Soldiers were a thing of the past within the next decade.

President George H.W. Bush designated July 28 as Buffalo Soldiers Day in 1992 to honor the 180,000 African-Americans who “fought to maintain the Union during the Civil War.”

“Despite the discrimination and injustice that all black Americans faced during the segregation era, soldiers of the 9th and 10th Cavalry regiments fought with honor and distinction. The President remarked in the proclamation, “On this day, we commemorate their tremendous legacy of service.”

Here are a few comments from Maurice Broaddus, author of the novel “Buffalo Soldiers,” in honor of Buffalo Soldiers Day. (Image courtesy of Good Reads.)