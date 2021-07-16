History, Facts, And Health Benefits Of National Corn Fritters Day

Corn fritters are a must-have for summer picnics, backyard gatherings, and movie nights. It’s no surprise that this traditional sweet and salty snack is popular in the United States, given that the country produces 40% of the world’s maize. Every year on July 16, National Corn Fritters Day is commemorated to encourage people to make a batch of these crispy, tasty corn and batter bites!

History

Corn fritters are thought to have originated with Native Americans. Maize, or ground corn, has been a mainstay of their diet for many years, long before European explorers arrived in the New World. Deep-frying techniques, on the other hand, were unfamiliar to them because they necessitated the use of cooking oil and equipment that could endure high temperatures.

When European immigrants arrived in America, they learnt about various corn processing methods and recipes. They quickly began to create their own cornmeal-based recipes. In the South of the United States, the corn fritter was born.

Facts

Corn Fritters, also known as “bakwan jagung” or “perkedel jagung” in Indonesia, are similarly popular.

Corn is America’s most important crop, accounting for more than 90% of total value, the bulk of which is used to feed animals.

Corn is used as a raw ingredient for hand soaps, Windex, glue, varnish, paper, spark plugs, and construction materials, among other things.

Samuel Pepys, an Englishman who served as a Member of Parliament during the English Restoration period, is the first documented record of the corn fritter. He wrote in his diary that he was going to have some fritters before Lent began.

Advantages to your health

Corn kernels are a good source of vitamins. Corn is high in antioxidants. Potassium, a vital nutrient that aids in the regulation of the circulatory system, is abundant in this crop.

Corn includes lutein, a carotenoid related to vitamin A that helps to reduce the risk of macular degeneration, cataracts, and other eye disorders.