History and Recipe Of The Frozen Treat On National Blueberry Popsicle Day

Popsicles in various fruit flavors have traditionally been synonymous with summer. Blueberry popsicles, on the other hand, will always hold a particular place in the affections of some people.

In comparison to other summer delicacies, blueberry popsicles are underappreciated. But did you know that it even has its own holiday? The day is known as National Blueberry Popsicle Day.

This annual event, which takes place on September 2nd, kicks off National Blueberry Popsicle Month, which honors Frank Epperson, the inventor of the delicious dessert.

In 1905, blueberry popsicles were invented. When Epperson was 11 years old, he was trying to make himself some icy drink when he accidently invented the cold snack. He mixed some powdered soda into a glass of water to add blueberry flavor to his drink.

He did, however, leave the mixture on the porch, complete with the stirring stick. The temperature in California dropped to an all-time low that night, and the soda froze in the glass. The next morning, Epperson discovered the concoction and unlocked his very first popsicle.

Epperson debuted his unintentional innovation at a fireman’s ball in 1922. Surprisingly, it was an instant success. Following the first success of his creation, Epperson moved on to commercialize the dessert by selling it at an amusement park in Alameda, California. Epperson first called it “epsicle,” but it was later dubbed “popsicle.”

Following that, Epperson joined the Joe Lowe Company in New York and began distributing the frozen treat across the country.

Although blueberry popsicles are anticipated to have the same watery texture as other fruit popsicles, many varieties of this dessert are now creamier, owing to the addition of ingredients such as yogurt and cream.

Have you been craving blueberry popsicles after learning about their history? If that’s the case, here’s a simple recipe for the popular ice-lolly. (Photo credit: Veggie Desserts)

Ingredients

To make the blueberry sauce, follow these steps: