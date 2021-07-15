History And Quotes To Prove Giving Leads To Satisfaction on National Give Something Away Day 2021

The most beautiful display of affection is probably gifting. Gifting, regardless of how modest or large, brings people together and breaks down egotistic barriers. It’s also a simple way to show someone you care about them, and it’s not just for holidays and special occasions.

National Give Something Away Day is celebrated on July 15th, and it highlights that giving feels just as good as receiving. The day also encourages people to consider giving presents to the needy, since such a thoughtful gesture can help them make ends meet in their difficult lives.

When we choose to help the needy, we are not only contributing to a worthwhile cause, but we are also reaping several personal benefits such as social respect and emotional fulfillment.

The following are the roots of National Give Something Away Day:

On July 15, 2015, Linda Eaton Hall-Fulcher, a self-described giver, established National Give Something Away Day. On the Facebook page created to celebrate the day, Hall-Fulcher promotes the idea of giving back to the world. In order to better society, she encourages her followers to give gifts to their loved ones, friends, and the less fortunate.

Here are some giving quotes that inspire you to be more charitable.

(Photo by Awaken The Greatness Within.)