History and Inspiring Quotes From Famous Latinx Personalities During National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Every year, from September 15 to October 15, the United States celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month. It intends to pay tribute to the Latinx population, which has thrived on American soil for decades and contributed to the country’s advancement.

In the United States, the phrases “Hispanic,” “Latino” (for men), “Latina” (for women), and “Latinx” (gender-neutral) are used to refer to immigrants and their descendants from Latin America, which range from the deserts of Northern Mexico to Argentina’s ice fields and Chile’s fjords. It’s worth emphasizing, though, that these phrases refer to people’s origins and heritage, not race or color, therefore a Hispanic or Latinx person could be of any race or color.

People who identified as Mexican, Mexican American, Chicano, Puerto Rican, Cuban, or “another Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish” origin were classified as Hispanic in the 2010 Census.

California Congressman George E. Brown sponsored the month-long celebration of the Hispanic community in 1968. The decision was influenced by civil rights movements in the United States that spanned the 1960s and advocated for more inclusiveness and recognition of multicultural identities.

In the same year, the president issued a proclamation declaring September 15 and 16 to be the official start of National Hispanic Heritage Week, allowing government agencies to honor it through proper ceremonies and events.

Following the proposal of U.S. Representative Esteban E. Torres of California, the commemoration was extended to a month in 1987.

Following a bill presented by Illinois Senator Paul Simon, President Ronald Reagan signed the month-long celebration into law the following year.

Here are some motivational quotations from notable Latinx figures to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month. (Courtesy: Jopwell.com)