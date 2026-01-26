Historic Winter Storm Disrupts Flights Across the US, Thousands Cancelled from Heathrow

A powerful winter storm sweeping across the United States has left a trail of destruction, resulting in flight cancellations, widespread power outages, and at least seven fatalities. As of Monday morning, over 11,000 flights were grounded, with significant disruptions at major airports, including London’s Heathrow. The storm, described as “historic” by President Donald Trump, has affected millions of Americans, particularly in the eastern and southern states.

Severe Weather Causes Widespread Chaos

The severe storm, which has prompted winter storm warnings for much of the eastern third of the country, has impacted 118 million people from New York to Texas, with over 11,000 flights cancelled on Sunday alone, according to FlightAware data. The storm’s destructive power led to emergency declarations in a dozen states, mostly in the mid-South, and prompted urgent orders for backup power resources, particularly in Texas, to prevent widespread blackouts.

At least two people have died of hypothermia in Louisiana, and additional fatalities have been reported across Texas, Tennessee, and Kansas. The National Weather Service has predicted that while the storm system will move away from the East Coast by Monday, Arctic air will continue to fuel icy conditions well into the week.

The havoc has also hit airports across the US, with major flight hubs like Ronald Reagan National Airport effectively closed. Other key locations, including New York, Philadelphia, and Charlotte, have seen flight cancellations skyrocket, with some airports reporting over 80% of flights grounded. International travelers have not been spared, with London Heathrow Airport reporting significant delays and cancellations for flights bound for the US.

Flight Cancellations at Heathrow

As of 7:45 AM on Monday, multiple flights from London Heathrow to the United States were either cancelled or delayed, with disruptions affecting major US destinations like New York, Boston, and Los Angeles. Passengers on United Airlines, British Airways, and American Airlines have experienced delays, with flights such as BA117 to New York and AA021 to Dallas Fort Worth seeing significant setbacks.

The chaos continues at Heathrow, as the storm’s ripple effect on international travel intensifies. Travelers planning to fly out to cities such as Washington D.C. and Miami may face further disruptions in the coming days, as airports grapple with the aftershocks of this historic storm.