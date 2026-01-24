Historic Pier and Rail Sea Wall Damaged as Storm Ingrid Hits UK

Parts of a historic pier have been washed away and a sea wall crumbled as Storm Ingrid wreaked havoc across parts of the UK, particularly Devon and Cornwall. The storm, which brought fierce winds and heavy rain, has left a trail of damage, including the partial collapse of the Victorian-era Teignmouth Grand Pier and a sea wall protecting a vital railway line.

Teignmouth and Dawlish Hard Hit

The coastal town of Teignmouth, located in Devon, has borne the brunt of the storm’s fury. Mayor Cate Williams reported that the town had “taken a real battering” overnight, with high waves destroying parts of the historic pier. The storm caused damage to benches, flower beds, and paving stones along the seafront, with the pier’s legs and structure suffering extensive wear from the relentless weather.

Meanwhile, at Dawlish, a nearby town along the railway line, a critical sea wall has partially collapsed, affecting travel across the region. Services between Exeter St Davids and Plymouth were temporarily suspended as a result. The collapse has added to concerns about the ongoing disruption to railway services in the south-west, which are expected to persist throughout the day on Saturday.

The storm’s impact hasn’t been limited to just Teignmouth and Dawlish. As rain and winds continue, a yellow weather warning for heavy rain remains in effect for parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland, and south-west England and Wales, including Somerset, Devon, Cornwall, and much of south Wales. The heavy rainfall is expected to bring 20-40mm across the South West, with some locations potentially receiving up to 50mm of rain. The Environment Agency has issued 13 flood warnings, particularly for the South West, warning residents of expected flooding. There are also 135 flood alerts across the UK, indicating a significant risk of flooding in many areas.

Adding to the complexity of the storm, there are concerns about disruptive snowfalls in the higher ground of northern England and Scotland by Tuesday, which could complicate travel along the affected routes.

As the storm rages on, Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan warned of an unsettled weather pattern, with a powerful jet stream fueling stormy conditions across the UK. While some regions have already seen rain, others will likely experience heavy downpours as the weekend progresses, continuing to disrupt daily life.

In the wake of the storm, local officials and residents have come together to support one another, though the damage has been substantial. Despite enduring previous storms, including severe weather events and wartime destruction, the Teignmouth Grand Pier and other affected landmarks now face the significant challenge of rebuilding from the damage caused by Storm Ingrid.