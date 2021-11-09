Historic homes near the Royal Liverpool Golf Club could be replaced with ‘high quality’ flats.

Plans have been submitted for ‘excellent grade’ flats near the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

Cayley Developments proposes to create nine high-end apartments at 34 Meols Drive in Hoylake, Wirral, right near to the golf club that will host the Open Championship in 2023.

The project is for the construction of two- and three-bedroom flats within the Meols Drive Conservation Area.

The ‘White House,’ which is currently located at 34 Meols Drive and was erected in the 1880s, will also be removed.

Turley Historical wrote a heritage statement for the plan that stated that given the alterations to the White House over the years, the new building would not impair the region.

“While the building has some characteristics typical of those found within the conservation area, such as its height, scale, and use of red brick/render, it does not exhibit the high quality architecture and consistency of detailing found elsewhere within the area, and has been eroded by various unsympathetic alterations and extensions,” the statement said.

“The building’s general integrity and aesthetics have been harmed by the cumulative renovations, which include roof replacement, chimney removal/rebuilding, large-scale additions, and window replacement.”

According to the statement, the scheme’s design was critical in retaining the area’s charm.

“The structure itself consists of nine residential units, but has been purposefully constructed to create the impression of one enormous home in order to respond to the conservation area’s predominant character,” it stated.

“Overall, the planned new building along Meols Drive will produce an appealing, distinctive, high-quality, and contextual scheme.”

Turley Heritage claimed that the project would not hurt the golf club in any manner.

“The proposals will not modify or lessen the significance of the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, nor will they disrupt an appreciation of the architectural excellence of the club house,” the historic statement noted.

Wirral Council must now decide whether to accept or reject the proposal.