Historic Blowing Rock Bistro Destroyed in Fire Amid Ice Storm

A fire tore through Bistro Roca and Antlers Bar in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, early on January 25, 2026, during the midst of a powerful winter storm. The blaze, which started in the building’s basement, claimed the landmark establishment, one of the town’s oldest and most beloved venues, leaving the community in shock. The timing of the fire, during a fierce ice storm, complicated emergency efforts and caused further devastation to the local area.

Blaze Battles Brutal Weather Conditions

The fire began around 8:30 a.m. on Wonderland Trail, engulfing the building in flames and thick smoke, as emergency responders rushed to the scene. However, the hazardous road conditions, brought on by ice and snow from the ongoing storm, made it difficult for first responders to navigate the area. Local authorities closed off a portion of Wonderland Trail, from the 200 block down to Laurel Lane, to allow crews to operate in the icy conditions.

Despite the challenging environment, firefighters fought to contain the fire, which originated in the basement. The situation was further complicated by the difficulty of accessing the flames, as they could not be extinguished from the surface. Authorities had to resort to backhoeing, essentially tearing open the building to reach the stubborn flames. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Officials and restaurant representatives expressed relief that no one—human or animal—was harmed.

The fire’s location, in Blowing Rock’s oldest continuously operating bar, made the loss especially significant for the town. Bistro Roca and Antlers Bar has been a gathering place for locals and visitors for decades, dating back to 1932. The historic building, more than 100 years old, was a symbol of the town’s history and community spirit. Its walls were lined with photographs of residents and their beloved dogs, cementing its role as a social hub in the region.

Community Mourns the Loss of a Historic Landmark

The timing of the fire during a major winter storm further heightened the emotional impact. The storm had already triggered emergency declarations across North and South Carolina, with significant ice and snow accumulation leading to thousands of power outages. Officials warned residents to stay off the roads as conditions rapidly worsened.

“We are heartbroken to share that during the ice storm, our beloved restaurant was lost to a fire,” said a statement from the restaurant. “The building was more than 100 years old, and within its walls lived decades of stories, meals shared, laughter, and hundreds of photographs of our community’s dogs.” The statement expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community, even as the owners grappled with the shock of the devastating loss.

As the fire’s cause remains under investigation, it is unclear whether the damage was confined to the restaurant or if any neighboring properties were affected. The future of the building is uncertain, with extensive repairs likely needed before any rebuilding efforts can begin. For now, Blowing Rock residents are left to cope with the loss of a cherished local institution while enduring the ongoing winter storm’s effects.