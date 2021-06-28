Hiscox and the Covid-19 action group have reached an agreement on business disputes.

Hiscox has reached an agreement with a group of about 400 policyholders regarding business interruption losses caused by pandemic lockdowns.

Thousands of businesses attempted to file insurance claims at the onset of the pandemic, but many insurance companies refused to pay out.

However, a Supreme Court test case in January this year determined that seven major insurers should pay a total of £1.2 billion.

The Hiscox Action Group (HAG), which represents 400 firms, was also present at the hearing and announced a settlement on Monday.

Both parties agreed that the numbers should be kept private.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) filed the test case to see if insurers had the right to deny insurance claims related to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Judges determined that policies should provide coverage, and the FCA encouraged insurers to compensate the estimated 370,000 firms affected.

Following the verdict, Hiscox expressed sympathy for the “uncertainty and anguish” caused by the legal wrangling and revealed that it has set aside $475 million (£341 million) to cover pandemic-related damages.

“The settlement is in conformity with the Supreme Court judgment, and the proceedings have now been ended to the mutual satisfaction of all parties,” Hiscox and the action group, which was backed by Harbour Litigation Funding, said in a joint statement.