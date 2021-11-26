His older brother was drawn into a life of crime by a knife thug.

A gangster imprisoned for stabbing a teenager in the back persuaded his older brother to assist fund the prison system’s sale of cellphones and alcohol.

William Beardmore, a Wirral father, was sentenced to prison yesterday after it was revealed at Liverpool Crown Court that he assisted in the transfer of thousands of pounds to his imprisoned brother Chance.

Chance Beardmore is serving a six-year sentence for wounding with intent and possessing a weapon at HMP Northumberland.

A teenager was stabbed three times in the back and then punched in the face by a Wirral man.

William Beardmore was described as a “hardworking dad” who was “compelled” to assist his younger brother yesterday.

Prosecutor Sarah Griffin told the court that William Beardmore wired thousands of pounds to his brother, which was used to assist finance an illegal cellphone and alcohol operation within HMP Northumberland.

Payments made from William’s Barclays account raised police suspicions. Police suspect the money was passed on to Chance Beardmore through a network of friends and family.

Defending attorney Holly Menary said William was a plasterer by trade who had recently worked as a delivery driver.

She claimed the Wirral father had never been involved in criminal activity previously, with his only prior convictions being for driving offenses.

When William was apprehended, he stated that he “loved his brother” and that he had been “pressured” into providing money.

Chance Beardmore was accused of smuggling £32,000 worth of contraband into HMP Northumberland earlier this year, according to Carlisle Crown Court.

Clare Karpinski, 46, transported another offender from Cumbria to the prison, where the goods were thrown over the prison’s perimeter wall by an unidentified passenger.

Jail officers apprehended her son as he attempted to retrieve the package from a grassy area within the prison boundary.

Cocaine, cannabis, and hundreds of other banned narcotic pills were included in the “throw,” which also contained iPhones, USB cables, SIM cards, nicotine, alcohol, steroids, and new syringes and needles.

Chance Beardmore was sentenced to additional 42 months in prison, while Karpinski was sentenced to 27 months.

Chance Beardmore was sentenced to additional 42 months in prison, while Karpinski was sentenced to 27 months.

Recorder Ian Harris, who presided over the hearing yesterday, informed William Beardmore