His mother recognized the 18-year-old robbery suspect on video and turned him in.

The mother of an 18-year-old boy wanted by Minnesota police for an attempted robbery has turned him in.

According to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, the suspect, Isaiah Jamal Foster of Richfield, Minnesota, was charged with aggravated robbery and violence for allegedly attempting to rob 81-year-old Judith Stuthman at a Walgreens in St. Paul on Dec. 23.

Following the incident, St. Paul police released security footage showing the suspect attempting to take the elderly woman’s pocketbook, which was wrapped around her wrist as she entered the business, in an attempt to track down the attacker.

The victim can be seen being viciously assaulted in the footage.