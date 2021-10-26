His father murdered his young boy, and his mother failed him.

The family of a baby boy who was murdered by his father and left to die by his mother says they are still reeling from the tragedy.

Robert Ion, six months old, died of an incurable brain injury caused by his father Mihai-Catalin Gulie.

When Gulie was left alone with Robert at their Widnes house after his wife Gabriela Ion had gone to the store, he brutally shook him.

Gulie had shattered the defenseless victim’s ribs, and she had tried to disguise the injuries on the baby with toothpaste.

Gulie, 28, was found guilty of murder today, while Ion, 35, was found guilty of causing or permitting Robert’s death.

Robert, who had Down’s Syndrome, died on February 21 this year after fighting for his life in the hospital for three days.

Robert’s extended family remarked following the guilty verdicts: “The loss of Robert so unexpectedly and without knowing why has been extremely traumatic over the previous few months.

“We’re all startled, and we haven’t fully recovered from it yet, especially now that we know what Robert went through.

“Robert was a lovely, contented baby who was cruelly snatched from us in a place where he should have been safe and protected.

“We are a close family, and while it will take some time to understand what has happened, we have been comforted by the community’s and police’s support since Robert’s death.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we pray Robert is finally able to rest in peace.”

After a tense 14-day trial at Liverpool Crown Court, jurors unanimously found the couple guilty.

Robert became unresponsive at his Mersey Road home at 1:05 p.m. on Thursday, February 18th, according to police.

At 11.25 a.m., Ion left with the couple’s two-year-old daughter, returning a few minutes later at 11.31 a.m.

When Ion returned, she spotted her husband with the infant, who said Robert appeared to be poorly, according to Cheshire Police.

In an attempt to revive him, the pair poured water on his face and tapped his back.

Gulie, a Romanian national, said he had to call a family member to get an ambulance because he couldn't talk.