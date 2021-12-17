His children were suffocated and his partner was murdered by an evil killer.

After suffocating two of his children to death and murdering his new partner with a narcotics overdose, a child killer was sentenced to 40 years in jail before being eligible for parole.

Jordan Monaghan, 30, had disputed the accusations, but after a 10-week trial at Preston Crown Court, he was found guilty.

Monaghan smothered three-week-old Ruby Monaghan in January 2013 and his 21-month-old son Logan seven months later in August 2013, according to the court.

According to the prosecution, he killed the children to get closer to his then-partner, the children’s mother, after their relationship had become strained.

He attempted to hide his violent activities by claiming that both fatalities were due to terrible natural causes.

The police examined both deaths, including a forensic post-mortem study, but the conclusions were stated as natural causes (bronchial pneumonia) for Ruby and undetermined for Logan at the time.

Due to a lack of conclusive medical evidence, the deaths of Ruby and Logan were ruled non-suspicious after the initial investigations.

In 2016, Monaghan attempted to murder a third child. She lived, but for legal reasons, she cannot be identified.

Following the attempted murder of the third kid, authorities investigated the deaths of the first two children, and expert testimony strongly suggested they died as a result of Monaghan purposefully restricting their breathing. A murder inquiry has been opened by Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team.

Monaghan, of Belgrave Close, Blackburn, was detained on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and was released on bail pending the completion of a thorough investigation that included the use of forensic experts and prosecution counsel.

Monaghan struck again in 2019, killing his then-girlfriend Evie Adams with a cocktail of illegally obtained prescription medications, including tramadol and diazepam, while police and prosecutors built a case against him. She was 23 years old at the time.

Monaghan attempted to cover up his crime by fabricating a suicide note to make it look that Evie Adams had committed suicide.

Evie’s killing prompted a complete Major Probe Team investigation, which resulted in the discovery of critical evidence that led to his conviction.

Monaghan was sentenced to life in prison today (Friday), with a minimum sentence of