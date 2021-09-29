Hinkley Point C is staffed by 22,000 employees from across the United Kingdom.

New numbers show that the number of workers working on the Hinkley Point C power station in Somerset has increased to 22,000 across the UK.

There are now 6,300 personnel on site, up from 1,500 during the pandemic’s peak last year.

Hinkley Point C’s final contracts were signed five years ago.

Since then, the programme has awarded contracts to 3,600 British firms.

This includes around 400 companies in the north of England, where spending has totaled £1.2 billion thus far.

“Hinkley Point C is critical in the fight against climate change and for Britain’s energy security,” said managing director Stuart Crooks.

“It is delivering on its promise to boost employment, skills, and industry across the United Kingdom.

“Covid-19 has posed a number of challenges for the project and its suppliers, and I am happy of the tremendous efforts put in to keep the site safe and moving forward.

“As we emerge from the worst of the epidemic, we can now increase building and production for the next phase of the project, allowing us to create additional jobs.”