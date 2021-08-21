Hillsborough’s 97th death is remembered at Anfield with moving tributes.

On the Kop, a beautiful mosaic representing the Eternal Flame was unveiled in honor of Andrew Devine, the Hillsborough tragedy’s 97th casualty.

Supporters held cards aloft that combined to form an image of the logo and the number 97.

Anfield also observed a minute’s silence to remember the 55-year-old who died last month from injuries sustained in the catastrophe.

Hillsborough survivor – a natural fighter who has repeatedly defied medical opinion

Before the game, Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson lay a wreath in front of the Kop in memory of Mr Devine.

The touching displays of support occurred during the club’s Premier League season-opening home game against Burnley.

After being invited by the club, volunteers placed the mosaic homage on the seats of the famed stand on Friday night.

Following the renaming of the sidewalk in front of the Main Stand to 97 Avenue earlier this week, the mosaic and minute of silence were held.

Previously, it was known as 96 Avenue.

Mr. Devine surpassed medical expectations by living for more than three decades with his injuries.

When he was 22, he was seriously injured in a terrace crush at the Sheffield stadium’s Leppings Lane end, which was reserved for Liverpool fans for the club’s 1989 FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

With the help of his family, he continued to attend matches whenever he could.

Mr Devine was unlawfully slain, according to Liverpool coroner Andre Rebello.

His decision was consistent with the conclusions of a jury that determined in 2016 that authorities, notably South Yorkshire Police, failed the other 96 innocent men, women, and children who perished as a result of injuries incurred in the disaster.

The judges also determined that Liverpool FC fans were not to responsible for the accident.

Mr Devine’s name will be added to the Hillsborough monument at Anfield, and Liverpool FC shirts will have the number 97 instead of 96 in the commemoration insignia on the nape of the neck starting next season.

Mr. Devine’s family released a heartfelt statement following his passing, saying, “Our collective sadness is great, but so is the realization that we were privileged to have had.”

“The summary comes to an end.”