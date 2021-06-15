Hillsborough families have yet to receive closure, according to the top prosecutor.

The director of public prosecutions expressed regret that the families of those killed in the Hillsborough disaster did not receive “justice and accountability” through the criminal justice system.

Max Hill QC said the legal team did “everything we could” and “applied all of the vigour we could” to the “tragic” case. The trial of two retired police officers and a solicitor accused of perverting the course of justice in the aftermath of the 1989 disaster collapsed last month after the judge ruled there was no case to answer. Mr Hill, the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) director of public prosecutions, paid tribute to the 96 Liverpool fans who died in the FA Cup semi-final disaster on April 15, 1989, and their families and friends who have long campaigned for justice. “I have to begin by paying tribute to the 96, the friends and the families who have gone through, year after year, decade after decade, a search for justice and accountability,” Mr Hill told the Justice Committee on Tuesday. “I believe we must accept now, in 2021, that criminal proceedings have failed to provide that justice and accountability.”

”

Mr Hill told MPs that a dedicated team within the CPS gave “their all to try to generate criminal justice outcomes.” “They – and I speak for them – are first in saying how sorry we all are that this process has not resulted in the closure that the 96 have sought,” he said. The legal team on the prosecution case put in “exceptional hard work,” according to Mr Hill.

“I maintain that we did everything we could, and we applied all of the vigour that we could,” he said.

”

Labour MP Maria Eagle claimed that “old slurs” were reintroduced during the trial and in public commentary afterward, claiming that “there was no cover up – something for which the prime minister of this country has apologized from the despatch box – and also saying that the Liverpool fans rioted.” Mr Hill stated that he separates himself from the entire CPS.