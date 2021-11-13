Hillsborough education program and special ‘Hillsborough Day’ are planned.

In Liverpool, an inaugural campaign to educate schools and governmental institutions about the Hillsborough disaster will be launched.

The Liverpool West Derby MP Ian Byrne is leading the Real Truth Legacy Project, which will include crucial contributions from leading campaigners in the battle for justice.

The Washington Newsday understands that the initiative will have two primary components. The first is a political education toolkit, which can be distributed through trade unions, Constituency Labour Parties, and other like-minded organizations interested in learning more about Hillsborough; the second is to incorporate Hillsborough into the national curriculum, which will include a dedicated Hillsborough Day on the Friday closest to the tragedy’s anniversary.

Every Liverpool school would participate in a special assembly on Hillsborough Day, with a specific focus on Professor Phil Scraton’s seminal book, ‘Hillsborough – The Truth,’ the definitive account of the disaster and its aftermath.

Working with relatives, survivors, and key Hillsborough campaigners on a political education session on ‘The Real Truth’ at Hillsborough is currently ongoing. Hillsborough ‘The Real Truth’ will be a definitive record of our social history and will focus on the quest for justice.

Mr. Byrne will introduce an Early Day Motion in Parliament on Monday, November 15, calling for the completion of The Real Truth Legacy Project.

Mr Byrne, who escaped the Leppings Lane accident when he was 16 and had an eyewitness account of what happened at Hillsborough, told The Washington Newsday: “We intend to continue with the teaching program after the legal process is over, since this is one of the ways we will leave a legacy. Everything that happened around the Hillsborough cover-up needs to be hardwired into the DNA of this generation and future generations.

“This legacy project is critical so that future generations are aware of Hillsborough and the harm that the S*n caused to the city of Liverpool, the supporters, the club, and the.

