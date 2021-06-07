Hillsborough cover-up compensation for 601 victims has been agreed upon by police forces.

Following a cover-up following the Hillsborough disaster, two police departments have agreed to pay damages to more than 600 victims, according to attorneys.

Following a legal suit for misfeasance in a public office on behalf of 601 claimants, the South Yorkshire and West Midlands forces agreed to the settlement early this year, according to solicitors representing the victims.

It comes despite the fact that no one has ever been punished for the cover-up following the 1989 FA Cup semi-final catastrophe, in which 96 Liverpool fans died.

The claim was started in 2015 and agreed in April, according to a spokesman for Saunders Law, the lead solicitors for the group litigation, but it couldn’t be reported until the trial of former South Yorkshire Police chief superintendent Donald Denton, 83, retired detective chief inspector Alan Foster, 74, and Peter Metcalf, 71, who acted as the force’s solicitor, was completed.

The three men were cleared of two counts of perverting the course of justice last week after a judge concluded there was no case to answer. They were accused of changing police officers’ statements to minimize culpability on the force.

“Through this civil claim for misfeasance in a public office, 601 victims sought justice and accountability for the deliberate, orchestrated, and thoroughly dishonest police cover-up that suppressed the truth about the police responsibility and blamed football supporters for the horrific events that unfolded at Hillsborough Stadium on April 15, 1989,” a spokesman for Saunders Law said.

West Midlands Police investigated the catastrophe at Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium.

Lawyers claimed that the cover-up had resulted in extra mental harm to survivors and families of those who died in the accident.

“The settlement of these claims marks the end of an unprecedented and remarkable quest for justice by the victims and their families,” the spokesman continued.

Following the release of the Hillsborough Independent Panel report in 2012, then-South Yorkshire Police Chief Constable David Crompton apologized for a cover-up.

The 96 men, women, and children who perished were unjustly killed and fans, according to new inquests that completed in 2016.