Hikers in Massachusetts claim to have discovered ‘trip wires’ on a popular trail.

Trip wires installed on a hiking trail were actually part of an electric dog fence, Massachusetts police confirmed on Wednesday.

On Monday, police in Spencer, Massachusetts, claimed they were investigating trip wires along the Midstate Trail, a 92-mile pathway that spans through 14 communities in Worcester County, Massachusetts.

“The Spencer Police Department is seeking your assistance. “Someone has been stringing trip-lines across sections of the Mid State Trail,” police said, accompanied by a photo of the long yellow wire.

However, authorities said on Wednesday that the tripwire case had been “SOLVED.”

“The purported hiker ‘trip wire,’ according to the Midstate Trail Maintainer Supervisor, was actually a yellow strand of electric dog fencing laid flat over the trail by the property owner. Countless hikers have passed the fence without incident, according to the property owner,” the agency reported on Facebook.

Edward Faron, a Midstate Trail supervisor, went to a residence near Leicester near where the wire had been discovered after hearing about the concerns.

Faron told the Telegram & Gazette, “What I was shown were a pair of yellow strands of electric dog fencing keeping the family pooch from running away, one strand installed across where the hiking trail crosses into the woods via her yard and a second strand on the grass closer to Bond Street.”

According to Faron, there has never been an incident of a hiker being assaulted on the Midstate Trail.

The only dangers to hikers are the occasional nest of yellow jacket bees too close to the path and the fear of ticks spreading Lyme disease, according to Faron.

Hikers have stepped over the electric fencing numerous times in recent years, according to Mike Peckar, chair of the Midstate Trail Committee.

On a 10-mile trip, Sarah Gates of Leominster came across the wire, according to Boston 25 News.

“I tripped and turned around. “I thought I tripped over a limb, but then I noticed a yellow rope connected between two trees,” Gates explained.

