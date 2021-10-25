Hikers Discover One Item Allegedly Linked To Gabby Petito Inside Florida Park, according to Brian Laundrie.

A group of people discovered a water bottle that purportedly belongs to YouTuber Gabby Petito in a neighboring region just days after the human remains of Brian Laundrie were discovered at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida.

According to Fox News, a group of hikers discovered several bone pieces and a Nalgene-style water bottle with labeling from a Seattle REI Co-op near the site where Brian’s remains were recovered last week on Sunday.

Gabby Petito’s YouTube video “van life” features a similar bottle. The bottle is visible 7 minutes, 27 seconds into the video, hanging at the left side of a van door.

After discovering the bone fragments and the bottle, the hikers called the cops. Officers collected the bones but couldn’t tell if they were human or animal right away. They, on the other hand, abandoned the bottle.

According to the article, police later stated that none of the objects discovered on Sunday were related to the inquiry.

When presented a screengrab from Petito’s video, a police department representative did not immediately comment, according to Fox News.

Olivia, a TikTok member who was part of the group who discovered the things, called the act “negligent” and “irresponsible.” She told Fox News, “They were more interested in the bones — yet they realized they were animal bones.”

Petito’s parents’ attorney, Richard Stafford, said he couldn’t understand why the bottle was left behind by the cops.

“It appears to be hers. We have a photo of her taken before she left on her trip. It appears to be the same bottle. I’m not sure why that was left there “Stafford said.

Meanwhile, according to the article, Brian’s mother, Roberta, had inadvertently strolled just a few yards away from the site where her son’s remains were discovered last week.

Roberta walked to the edge of a clearing in the Florida park during her search, which was later blocked off by authorities after they discovered human remains and some of Brian’s personal possessions.

Later, Chris and Roberta said that they didn’t notice anything in the area at the time. According to the Fox article, the couple also stated that the authorities did not indicate where their son’s bones were discovered.