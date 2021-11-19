Highlights from the Rittenhouse Law Firm As the prosecution avoids interviews, DA Binger makes’mistakes.’

After Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted by the jury on Friday, Mark Richards, one of Rittenhouse’s defense attorneys, pointed out several of the prosecution’s “mistakes” during the trial.

“A prosecutor’s job is to find the truth. It’s not about coming out on top. This case turned into a competition to see who could win, which is presumably why it became so personal “Thomas Binger, the lead prosecutor, was mentioned by Richards.

Richards slammed the state outside the courthouse over the drone video, which was the subject of one of the defense’s requests for a mistrial, and referred to parts of Binger’s closing statements as “trash.”

Despite controversial findings in favor of the defense, including the dismissal of the gun possession charge Rittenhouse faced, Richards considered Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder a fair judge.

Richards explained that he represents people, not causes, and that “we knew from the outset if you read the statute right, he was legal in having that firearm.”

He stated, “I personally don’t want folks carrying AR-15s about.” “A number of people in Kenosha felt the need to arm themselves that night.” While the jury was still deliberating on Thursday, Binger’s office declared that he would not react to any media queries after the verdict was reached, citing ethical standards.

“I have examined Wisconsin Supreme Court rules 20:3.6 and 20:3.8, which set clearly the ethical responsibilities of attorneys and, in particular, prosecutors with relation to trial publicity,” Binger said in a statement. “In view of these ethical rules, I have determined that complying with your requests would be inappropriate for our office.” After the verdict was revealed, Binger issued a written statement urging the Kenosha community to refrain from violence and respect the jury’s decision.

The prosecutor added, “While we are dissatisfied with the verdict, it must be honored.” “We are grateful to the jury members for their meticulous and careful considerations.” “The Kenosha community has been through a lot in the last 15 months, but we’ve managed to stay tough and strong. We ask that members of our community remain calm and nonviolent in their expressions of their thoughts and feelings regarding the judgement “Binger went on to say.

Rittenhouse “wants to get on with his life,” Richards said to reporters on Friday afternoon. This is a condensed version of the information.