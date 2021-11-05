Highlights from Lionel Blair’s amazing career.

Lionel Blair, a veteran of the entertainment industry, died at the age of 92, according to his agent.

We take a look back at some of his most memorable moments over the course of his seven-decade career.

Blair performed in London’s Prince of Wales Theatre in November 1961, accompanied by Rat Pack member Sammy Davis Jr.

They did a comedic scene in which Blair, a “Savile Row shop worker,” instructed Davis, a “gauche American,” how to be posh.

In the presence of the Queen Mother, who was representing the royal family at the occasion, the two became competitive and attempted to out-dance each other.

They became longtime friends after that.

His vivacious and somewhat theatrical demeanor became a recurring punchline on Radio 4’s I’m sorry, but I had no idea he was gay.

Host Humphrey Lyttelton and his successor Jack Dee carried on the tradition for over 15 years.

Blair was not amused, and in an interview with the Mirror, he branded the joke as “merciless and just plain cruel.”

“I didn’t mind for myself,” he said, “but my wife and family despised it and were quite upset.”

Blair had just finished filming Alan Carr’s End-of-the-Pier Show in Blackpool in 2006 when they learned of a man attempting to leap from a nearby pier.

The man was holding on by his fingertips by the time the couple arrived, but they were able to grab him and talk him down.

“We spoke with him for around ten minutes. He just kept stating he wanted to put a stop to everything. He got a double take when someone mentioned it was TV’s Lionel Blair “he stated

As a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in his 80s, Blair tried his hand at reality television.

He was a contestant in the 2014 series, which was won by comedian Jim Davidson, with rapper Dappy coming in second.

Blair was in the house for 15 days, finishing third behind boxer Evander Holyfield and model Jasmine Waltz.

During his stint on the show, he was notable for dancing in a PVC suit for an adult-themed job.