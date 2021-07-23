High streets could see 17,000 new stores open over the next year

Over the next year, high streets may see the addition of 17,000 new retailers.

According to study, local high streets could see 17,000 new stores emerge in the next 12 months as merchants seek to capitalize on new hybrid working methods.

Consumers have returned to physical stores with confidence when limitations began to ease, with 68 percent stating that they felt secure, or very safe, doing so.

While online shopping has increased in popularity throughout the pandemic, 40% of customers stated they intend to increase their in-store spending, according to a bank survey.

However, Barclays discovered that home and hybrid working arrangements are expected to benefit local high streets over town and city centers, with 16% of workers anticipating working fully from home and 28% predicting a part-home, part-office arrangement.

While ecommerce has unquestionably won the pandemic, village high streets are not far behind, as people seek to’shop local’ and support local businesses.

A quarter of consumers now believe that the most effective approach for merchants to reach them is to locate stores in their neighborhoods, prompting many retailers to rethink their location plans.

Around 18 percent of retail firms with ten or more employees are considering adding community stores, with each considering an average of five new locations. This may result in the addition of 17,000 stores to local high streets across the UK, according to Barclays.

Karen Johnson, Barclays Corporate Banking’s head of retail and wholesale, said: “Our report demonstrates how innovative UK retail businesses are reinvesting in their infrastructure to meet the challenges of a reshaped and revitalized retail landscape.”

Additionally, the research revealed that more than half of stores had witnessed a boost in customer spending since reopening, with average purchases up 9 percent from pre-pandemic levels.