High school students in Florida were seen on video waving Confederate flags and stomping Pride flags.

A group of Florida high school students was recently captured on film stomping on LGBTQ Pride flags, brandishing improvised Confederate flags, and allegedly abusing classmates who were members of a Gay Straight Alliance organization.

After a video of the incident at Bartram Trails High School went viral last week, school officials promptly initiated an inquiry. Outside on the school grounds, cell phone film shows a group of male students shouting a homophobic slur, as well as a variety of other homophobic and transphobic slurs intended against LGBTQ pupils.

The gang can be seen trampling on an LGBTQ Pride flag and waving a Confederate flag that looks to have been drawn on a piece of poster board while shouting slurs. Some of the group’s venom was clearly reserved for transgender peers, as seen by students saying “there are only two genders, f****t” and “y’all have a mental condition” in the video.

According to The St. Augustine Record, the students who were targeted during the event were members of the school’s Gay Straight Alliance group. The incident is being investigated by school district authorities and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office’s youth resource deputy division. The pupils who reportedly took part in the racially charged event might face school disciplinary action as well as criminal proceedings.

On Monday, Nancy Tray, a parent of a high school student, told the press, “I think it’s incredibly upsetting.” “I believe that anyone who witnesses something like this at their child’s school will be disturbed. Everyone wants their child to be a part of a welcoming and respectful school environment, and I don’t believe this video represents that.”

Christina Langston, a spokesperson for the St. Johns County School District, said the kids’ behavior was “not appropriate and not typical of the culture and students” at the high school. The students involved, according to Jacksonville-based television station WJXT, “will face repercussions that are consistent with our student code of conduct, namely Levels III and IV.”

Suspensions, expulsion, and placement in an alternate school are possible consequences for level III and IV violations, which are the most serious in the school district’s code of conduct. This is a condensed version of the information.