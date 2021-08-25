High school football players in the Chicago area were allegedly hazed with a broomstick in a “sexual manner,” according to a lawsuit.

A complaint filed on Monday claims that freshmen football players at a high school in suburban Chicago were hazed and sexually assaulted. Coaches were also aware of the hazing, according to the lawsuit, and the school district neglected to report or investigate it appropriately.

The incident occurred at Plainfield Central High School in October of this year. The complaint was filed on behalf of two players’ parents in U.S. District Court by the law firm Romanucci & Blandin LLC.

According to the lawsuit, the coaches have dubbed the hazing “Code Blue.” Freshmen athletes are pushed to the locker room floor and abused with a broomstick by “forcing it between their buttocks,” according to the hazing. The broomstick broke as a result of the force used.

Although the coaches were apparently not present during the hazing, they are well aware of the “custom.”

In a statement, attorney Antonio Romanucci stated, “The horrible experience suffered by these two teenage boys is horrifying not only because it was physically and mentally devastating, but also because it was absolutely preventable.”

“Coaches were aware of these heinous hazing customs and turned a blind eye, enabling it to continue.”

Jane and John Doe A and Jane and John Doe B, who have requested to be referred to them, are seeking damages from the case for the breach of the plaintiff’s constitutional rights.

The complaint reveals the plaintiffs’ substantial injuries and emotional suffering, as well as civil rights violations under the 14th Amendment.

According to a statement from Romanucci’s office, the lawsuit also seeks “an injunction to stop the practice of hazing, train coaches and students on the dangers of hazing and bullying, assign a peer monitor to the school to track its compliance, and establish a database in District 202 for hazing and bullying complaints.”

Plainfield Community Consolidated School District spokesman Thomas Hernandez says the district is reviewing the complaint but has declined to comment.