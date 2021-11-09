High-Definition Video of Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting Joseph Rosenbaum in Kenosha was shown to the jury.

According to the Associated Press, the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial viewed evidence on Tuesday of the youngster killing Joseph Rotenbaum at close range during a night of racial justice protests in Wisconsin last year.

In August 2020, Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and injuring a third in Kenosha. The defense has contended that his acts were in self-defense throughout the trial. A person may use deadly force in self-defense if it is “necessary to avoid imminent death or grievous bodily damage.” The jury will have to decide whether Rittenhouse believed he was in imminent danger and whether his shooting was justified.

Rottenbaum is seen following Rittenhouse and then turning around and shooting him at close range in the high-definition drone video. A forensic imaging specialist zoomed in and slowed down the footage. According to the Associated Press, the video is the clearest footage of the incident so far.

After a week of testimony, the prosecution showed the jury the footage. Prosecutors said they got a low-resolution copy early in the investigation but didn’t get the high-resolution file until the sixth day of the trial.

According to the Associated Press, Rosenbaum was shot four times: in the groin, hand, and thigh when facing Rittenhouse, and then in the back, according to Dr. Doug Kelley of the Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office. That last shot was dubbed the “death shot” by prosecutor James Kraus. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Rittenhouse, a former police youth cadet from Antioch, Illinois, had traveled to Kenosha with an AR-style semi-automatic weapon and a medical kit in an effort to protect property from the sometimes violent protests that erupted after a white Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Prosecutors have painted Rittenhouse as the mastermind behind the carnage that night. If convicted of the most serious charges against him, Rittenhouse, now 18, could face a life sentence in jail.

Anthony Huber, a 26-year-old protester seen on witness video assaulting Rittenhouse with a skateboard, was fatally shot by Rittenhouse on August 25, 2020. He then shot Gaige Grosskreutz, a volunteer medic and demonstrator who had arrived at Rittenhouse with a gun of his own.

On Tuesday, Rittenhouse averted his gaze and turned his head away. This is a condensed version of the information.