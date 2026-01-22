High Court to Deliver Key Ruling on Matatu Graffiti Ban

The fate of Nairobi’s iconic matatu graffiti will be decided on February 9, 2026, as the High Court prepares to rule on the controversial ban that has divided the city’s vibrant transport culture. The court case, which pits the creative freedom of matatu artists against the regulatory demands of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), is set to have a lasting impact on the future of the city’s renowned “Nganya” culture.

Culture Under Siege

At the heart of the case is the NTSA’s crackdown on matatu graffiti, which petitioners argue is unconstitutional. Their lawyers contend that the regulations were introduced without public consultation, violating the 2010 Constitution’s requirement for citizen engagement. “There was no notice, no memoranda sought, and no engagement with the artists whose livelihoods are at risk,” they argued during court proceedings.

For many, the outcome of this case represents a crucial moment in defining Nairobi’s identity. The petitioners emphasize that former President Uhuru Kenyatta had previously lifted the graffiti ban, establishing a legal precedent that the current government is now attempting to reverse. This historical shift adds weight to the debate over the legitimacy of the NTSA’s decision to reimpose the ban.

Presidential Paradox and Safety Concerns

Adding further complexity is the apparent contradiction between the actions of President William Ruto’s administration. While praising matatu culture as a symbol of entrepreneurial spirit, the government’s agencies, including the NTSA, have moved to dismantle it. “It is ironic that the President lauds the hustle behind Nganya culture, yet his agencies seem intent on curbing it,” said one petitioner.

On the other side, the NTSA maintains that graffiti on matatus poses a safety risk, claiming that the artwork distracts other motorists. However, petitioners have dismissed these safety concerns, arguing that there is no empirical evidence to support the claim that graffiti on buses causes accidents or affects road safety.

With the ruling date now set, the stakes couldn’t be higher. If the court sides with the petitioners, the graffiti could be reinstated as a protected form of artistic expression, solidifying its place in Nairobi’s urban culture. However, a ruling against the artists could remove the colorful murals from the streets, signaling the end of an era for the city’s iconic matatu scene.