Hidden Scottish Island Named Best Skye Alternative for Tranquil Holiday

A remote Scottish island dubbed “Scotland’s Caribbean” has been named the best alternative to the Isle of Skye, attracting those seeking a quieter, picturesque escape. The island, Barra, is renowned for its stunning white sandy beaches and turquoise waters, earning it comparisons to more tropical destinations like Barbados.

On January 19, 2026, Airbnb unveiled its ‘Dupe-It’ list, recommending lesser-known alternatives to popular tourist hotspots. Barra, part of the Outer Hebrides and home to around 1,200 residents, was singled out as the ideal replacement for Skye. Its largest settlement, Castlebay, offers a charming base for visitors.

Unique Barra Airport and Idyllic Landscapes

Airbnb experts highlighted Barra’s unique airport, which boasts the world’s only scheduled beach runway. The airport, located in the shallow bay of Traigh Mhor, facilitates regular flights and provides a distinctive gateway to the island. Barra’s beaches, including Tangasdale Beach and Allasdale Bay, further enhance the island’s appeal, with stunning coastal views that have earned the island the affectionate nickname “Barrabados” from locals.

For those seeking a getaway to Barra, Airbnb recommends Norrag Bheag, a charming garden cabin in Castlebay. The property offers uninterrupted views of Castlebay and the island of Vatersay and is available for £258 for a two-night stay. The cabin has earned a spot in the top one percent of Airbnb listings, with five-star reviews highlighting its charm and comfort.

Another option is The Neuk, a four-bedroom cottage located near Castlebay. Available through Booking.com, The Neuk is priced at £288 per night. The cottage, with panoramic views and a garden, provides ample space for families and includes amenities like free Wi-Fi, on-site parking, and a fully equipped kitchen.

As more travelers look beyond traditional Scottish destinations like the Isle of Skye and Mull, Barra’s remote beauty and tranquil atmosphere are capturing attention. Airbnb’s findings suggest that interest in Barra is on the rise, offering a serene, less crowded alternative to its more famous counterparts.