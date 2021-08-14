Hidden in secured tool crates, police make one of the “biggest ever cocaine discoveries.”

A 42-year-old woman was detained after cops discovered “one of their largest ever cocaine discoveries” at a residence in Wigan yesterday, with more than 10 kilograms of the narcotic hidden in secured tool boxes.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the Newton area yesterday, Friday, August 13, and discovered five kilos of mixing agents, narcotics production and mixing equipment, a kilo of cannabis, and around 5,000 blister packs of prescription medications.

The search was carried out after the GMP Wigan Challenger team received intelligence about a class A drug plot and discovered locked tool boxes full of white powder in the house’s living room and bedroom areas.

A 42-year-old woman was taken into custody for questioning on suspicion of possessing Class A, B, and C drugs with the intent to supply.

She has now been released on bond awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

“This is one of numerous big seizures made by GMP Wigan’s Challenger squad in the last 18 months as they continue their attack against organized crime in the borough,” said the spokesperson.

“It follows their successful conviction of four guys in connection with the production of a colossal 400 kg of heroin adulterant at a local industrial unit.

“They also identified a long-running cocaine supply conspiracy and dissolved another Organized Crime Group that was responsible for large-scale crack cocaine and heroin distribution as well as brutal attacks on rival gangs.”

“Yesterday saw one of the most significant seizures that our team has made from a warrant execution at a residential premises, and thankfully we have ensured this huge amount of class A drugs has been intercepted and stopped from infiltrating our streets where it was no doubt destined for,” said GMP Wigan Challenger team detective sergeant Simon Monks.

