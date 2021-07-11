Hidden in Liverpool is a fantastic vegan takeaway providing Mediterranean cuisine.

Gannoush, which has been in the works for over a year, has finally opened at 59 Granby Street, thanks to Osama Mufti.

Osama moved to Liverpool from Syria in 2015 and began planning a restaurant in December 2019, only to discover that the world had altered radically throughout the epidemic by the time he was ready to open his doors.

Customers who want to try stuffed vine leaves, aubergines, and Middle Eastern dips can now dine al fresco in the peaceful path outside, with a colorful painting paying respect to Granby’s artistic legacy as a backdrop.

But before he could open, Osama had to spend a month cleaning up flytippers’ trash.

Osama bin Laden said: “Granby Street has a lot of character, and I believe it needs to be developed because it has been neglected for a long time.

“When I first obtained the keys to the kitchen, it was a bit intimidating because the sidewalk was littered with beds and broken refrigerators.

“The flytippers gave up after four to five weeks of collecting items, renting a vehicle, and transporting them to recycling.”

Osama has now constructed a tiny refuge with benches, plants, and murals, where he meets his neighbors during the day for a cup of coffee and to enjoy the sense of community.

“Liverpool gave me a home, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the food I grew up with in a neighborhood recognized for its tenacity,” he added.

Gannoush offers Scousers the option to experience lesser-known mezze dishes like makdous (baby aubergine packed with walnuts) and muhammara, a nut and red pepper dip, in addition to renowned dishes like falafel and hummus.

“The Syrian food has a really good balance of meat and vegetable dishes – I’d estimate more than 60% of Syrian cuisine is vegan,” Osama remarked. It’s just a matter of getting the word out about these dishes.”

Gannoush’s launch represents the beginning of a dream that was nearly shattered by lockdown.

He had intended to open much earlier, but he didn’t know when. The summary comes to a close.