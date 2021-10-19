Hezbollah’s leader claims his organization has more fighters than Lebanon’s armed forces.

According to the Associated Press, Hezbollah’s leader said on Monday that the militant group has 100,000 trained militants among its ranks. While it is difficult to verify whether Hezbollah has 100,000 fighters, if Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s statements are genuine, Hezbollah’s forces would be larger than Lebanon’s military forces.

Nasrallah delivered his first speech since seven people were slain in the violence that erupted on Beirut’s streets last week. The speech and street violence, which are the worst in years in Beirut, have heightened tensions in Lebanon, which have been exacerbated by clashes and an inquiry into an explosion that killed more than 215 people on August 4, 2020.

According to the Associated Press, Nasrallah’s announcement of Hezbollah’s ranks appeared to act as a warning to any potential internal opponents.

“We have prepared [those fighters]with their different weapons to defend our territory, our oil and gas that is being plundered in front of the eyes of Lebanese, to preserve our country’s dignity and sovereignty from any invasion [and]terrorism, and not for internal fighting,” Nasrallah stated.

Nasrallah accused the leader of a right-wing Christian party, Samir Geagea, of attempting to spark civil war in the small country in his speech.

Nasrallah addressed Geagea personally, saying: “Don’t make a blunder. Be wise and respectful. Take a lesson from every fight you’ve fought and every war we’ve fought.” Late Monday, Geagea’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Hezbollah was the only party to keep its weapons after the country’s 15-year civil war ended in 1990. It has fought Israel in various wars and is credited with pulling Israel’s troops out of the country’s south in 2000. Hezbollah has also sent fighters to Syria to assist the country’s military forces in the decade-long civil conflict.

Judge Tarek Bitar, who is in charge of the port blast inquiry, has been heavily criticized by Hezbollah and its sympathizers, who accuse him of being selective in prosecuting some officials while attempting to politicize the investigations. They demanded that he be removed from the situation.

Hezbollah leaders have stated that the judge’s investigation is leaning toward holding them guilty for the port blast, which prompted the skirmishes on Thursday.

Other people have criticized Bitar.