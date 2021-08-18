Hezbollah sees Afghanistan as a lesson in US support for Israel.

Hezbollah, a Lebanese terrorist group, has issued a warning to Israel, claiming that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan has cast doubt on Israel’s ability to remain a loyal partner.

The Taliban arose as a result of the withdrawal of forces, and they quickly grabbed control of the country. The tumultuous situation generated bipartisan condemnation of President Joe Biden at home, as well as criticism from rivals overseas, such as China and Hezbollah, who have used the repercussions to raise doubts about America’s commitment for other countries and regions.

Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s secretary-general, warned in a Tuesday night speech that the Israelis are “watching very intently and drawing conclusions” from the events in Afghanistan.

“Biden was able to accept a historic failure in order to avoid having Americans fighting for other [nations].” What will the situation be in Lebanon and the surrounding countries?” According to The Times of Israel, Nasrallah remarked.

The ascent of the Taliban in Afghanistan has sparked fears of growing terrorist threats to the US and regional security. Next week, Biden will host Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the White House to discuss “important problems connected to regional and global security,” according to Biden.

The visit would “strengthen the lasting connection” between the two countries, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and “underscore the United States’ unshakeable commitment to Israel’s security.”

Despite pledges that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan would be orderly and organized, Kabul, the capital city, deteriorated into chaos after the Taliban took control. People flocked to the airport in the hopes of being evacuated, and some clung to the side of a military plane as it took off, ultimately dying.

Since June, lawmakers have been urging the Biden administration to ensure that Afghans who assisted Americans throughout the war were transferred to safety, and he has faced criticism as a result. The Biden administration faces a difficult task in completing the evacuation mission, and it is unclear if they will succeed.

Nasrallah chastised the US for withdrawing military dogs ahead of certain Afghans who supported the US throughout the conflict.

A similar warning was sent to Taiwan on Monday by the Global Times, a Chinese state-run news agency. Afghanistan had spun out, according to an editorial. This is a condensed version of the information.