‘He’s Exposed,’ Rep. Raskin said of Steve Bannon’s defiance of subpoenas on January 6.

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is “totally exposed” to probable arrest, according to Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin, if he violates a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

To keep his former advisers from appearing before the investigation committee, Trump has invoked executive privilege. Executive privilege is a presidential power that prevents the president from sharing his or her conversations with Congress.

As a result, Bannon has stated that he will not comply with the subpoenas issued by the committee. Last Thursday, he had until midnight to submit over documents pertaining to January 6 to the committee.

However, Raskin, a member of the committee and a Democrat, claims that executive privilege does not apply to Bannon because he was ousted from the executive branch before allegedly advising Trump on overturning the 2020 election and holding a “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6.

People who communicated with the president while working in the White House are usually granted executive privilege.

In a Monday interview with MSNBC, Raskin claimed, “[Bannon] wasn’t working for the executive branch.” Bannon was Trump’s White House chief strategist and senior adviser from January 2017 to August 18, 2017, when he was sacked.

“”How could that apply to Steve Bannon, even if you assume hypothetically that Donald Trump has some type of executive privilege, which is incredibly doubtful in and of itself?” Raskin added. As a result, he’s utterly vulnerable.” Raskin next recalled Susan McDougal, a business partner of Bill and Hillary Clinton, who served 18 months in prison from 1996 to 1998 for refusing to testify in the congressional Whitewater inquiry against then-President Bill Clinton while under subpoena.

“Does the law only apply to Democrats?” you might wonder. Raskin posed the question theoretically. “I don’t believe so,” says the narrator. The committee issued the subpoenas to find out what role Trump and his associates may have played in the Capitol rioting on January 6th. Thousands of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying Vice President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

According to Peril, a book published in September by, Bannon allegedly persuaded Trump to travel to Washington, D.C. in late 2020 on January 6, the day of the Capitol riots. This is a condensed version of the information.